Beeville’s girls basketball team wasted little time putting things out of reach during a District 26-4A tilt at home last week.
The Lady Trojans scored the first 32 points of the contest en route to a 62-31 throttling of Sinton at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
It was Beeville’s 17th straight victory following a season-opening loss.
The Lady Trojans are now 17-1 overall and 2-0 in district play on the season.
Beeville shut out the visiting Pirates 20-0 in the opening quarter, then scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to take a 32-0 lead.
Sinton finally broke up the shutout with 3:17 left in the second quarter with its first field goal.
Beeville led 33-9 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Pirates 15-11 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Twelve different Lady Trojans scored at least a point on the night and all 14 of them played at least eight minutes.
Carrah Davis led all scorers with 17 points on the night. She also recorded two rebounds and two steals.
Kaydence Menchaca poured in nine points and recorded three steals.
Jaida Gonzales led the team in rebounding with eight and also scored eight points. She also added three steals during the win.
Megan Del Bosque and Cylee Lopez both scored six points for Beeville. Lopez added five steals and five assists.
Danielle Gonzales grabbed six rebounds and scored four points, while Brittany Auzston scored three points and pulled down four rebounds.
Aaralyn Del Bosque, Peyton Fuentes, Asia Molina and Camryn Longoria each scored two points, while Annica Gonzales scored one point.
Beeville 72, Ingleside 30
Beeville rolled to a lopsided win in its district opener Dec. 17, blowing out Ingleside on the Mustangs’ home court.
The Lady Trojans raced to a 17-4 lead after one quarter of play and extended that advantage to 35-10 by halftime.
In the second half, Beeville outscored Ingleside 15-13 in the third quarter and then 22-7 in the final period.
Davis was Beeville’s lone double-digit scorer, hitting a trio of triples on her way to a game-best 20 points.
Lopez chipped in nine points in the contest, while Menchaca scored eight points. M. Del Bosque and Longoria both scored seven points and A. Del Bosque added six points.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•