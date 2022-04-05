The district-leading Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirate softball team handed Beeville a shutout loss in Rockport March 22.
The Lady Pirates closed things out in walk-off fashion in the sixth to win 10-0 over Beeville.
After Beeville went down in order on three straight strikeouts in the top of the first inning, Rockport’s first four batters all scored to give the Pirates the lead for good.
Rockport got a leadoff solo home run to get the only run it would actually need. The Pirates also got an RBI triple in the inning, as well as a two-run home run.
Rockport led 5-0 after one, added a sixth run in the third, then scored four times in the sixth inning to close things out.
Beeville was held to just one hit with Alyssa Salinas recording a single in the fourth inning.
Only three other runners reached base with Abigail Medellin taking first on a dropped third strike in the second, Ciara Moreno reaching on a hit batsmen to lead off the fourth and Shelby Gutierrez taking first on a throwing error in the top of the sixth.
Paulina Esquivel took the loss in the circle for Beeville. She allowed 10 runs on 10 hits.
The Lady Trojans fell to 0-5 in District 26-4A play with the loss.
