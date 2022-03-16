The Ramon sisters – Kinlee and Layla – topped the field in the girls doubles bracket at the Aransas Pass tennis tournament Feb. 24.
The sisters claimed the championship in the 19-team girls doubles bracket.
They won matches by counts of 6-3, 8-4, 8-0 and 8-3 to reach the championship match, where they won 8-0 over a Sinton duo to claim the title.
Lila McFall and Gus Rucker teamed up to win bronze for Beeville in the mixed doubles tournament.
After earning an opening-round bye, the duo 8-4 in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual runners-up from Orange Grove to fall into the bronze-medal match.
They beat teammates Tiki Moore and Colby Rader in that match to take third.
Moore and Rader won matches by counts of 8-3 and 9-7 before falling 8-1 in the semifinals to the eventual champions from Sinton.
Ava-Chanel Olivares and Taegan Cochran both finished fourth in their respective brackets.
Olivares was fourth in the girls singles tournament, while Cochran took four in the boys singles bracket.
In the junior varsity tournament held on Feb. 23, Beeville’s Destinee Gonzales won the girls singles championship with a 6-5 victory in the title match over Goliad’s Lila Hamilton.
Beeville scores two silvers at Goliad tourney
The doubles teams of McFall and Rucker, and Jordan Padron and Rader won silver medals for Beeville at the Goliad tournament Feb. 17.
McFall and Rucker finished second in the mixed doubles tournament, while Padron and Rader were second in the boys doubles bracket.
Sofia Alaniz finished fourth for Beeville in the girls singles bracket.
In the junior varsity tournament held Feb. 16, Gonzales was the runner-up in the girls singles bracket, while Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada finished fourth in the girls doubles tournament.
