The Beeville Lady Trojan tennis team added a third district team championship to the A.C. Jones trophy case for the 2021-22 school year at the District 26-4A Tennis Championship.
The Lady Trojans topped the six-team field to win the district title, joining the girls basketball team and the girls soccer team as district champions this school year.
The Ramon sisters – who helped lead the Lady Trojan soccer team to a district title – led the way for the Lady Trojan tennis team by winning the girls doubles district championship.
The Ramons, Kinlee and Layla, qualified for the regional tournament by claiming the title with a win over teammates Sofia Alaniz and Destinee Gonzales in the championship match.
The Ramons won the title tilt 6-1, 6-1 over Alaniz and Gonzales.
Kinlee and Layla won 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, then claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win in the semifinals to reach the title match.
Alaniz and Gonzales, who also qualified for the regional tournament, won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before claiming a 6-2, 7-5 win in the semifinals.
By securing both first and second in girls doubles, the Lady Trojans tallied 35 points to win the girls district title with Sinton finishing second with 32.5 points.
Lila McFall and Gus Rucker will serve as regional alternates for Beeville in the mixed doubles tournament.
The duo finished third at the district tournament, beating a Rockport-Fulton duo in the bronze-medal match, 6-1, 6-1.
McFall and Rucker were able to challenge the runners-up from Sinton to playback for the final automatic qualifying spot, but fell in the match and will be alternates to the regional tourney.
Colby Rader and TyKira Moore were ousted in the quarterfinals by the same Sinton duo that beat McFall and Rucker in the playback.
In girls singles, Ava-Chanel Olivares was ousted in the quarterfinals by the eventual bronze medalist and Alaine Bledsoe was knocked out in the first round by the eventual fourth-place finisher.
In boys doubles, Jordan Padron and Noah Garcia were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the eventual district champions from Calhoun, while Nicholas Martinez and Kenny Young were knocked out in the quarterfinals by the eventual fourth-place finishers.
In boys singles, Noah Salas, after an opening-round bye, was eliminated by eventual champion Sam Holden from Rockport-Fulton. Taegan Cochran was eliminated in the first round by Rockport-Fulton’s Eli Johnson.
Junior varsity
The Beeville girls finished as district runners-up in the junior varsity tournament.
Alizabeth Martinez and Nevaeh Vasquez finished second in girls doubles, while Patricia Ferrer and Chloey Lopez were third and Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada took fourth.
In girls singles, Ava De La Garza was third and Arianna Cantu finished fourth.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•