Beeville tennis players, front row from left, Destinee Gonzales, Sofia Alaniz, Kinlee Ramon and Layla Ramon pose with their coach, Gracy Bryce, and the district championship trophy after the four led the Beeville girls tennis team to the District 26-4A championship. The Ramon sisters won the girls doubles district title by beating Alaniz and Gonzales in the championship match. The 35 points Beeville earned from the finishes was enough to clinch the girls team championship. (Contributed photo)