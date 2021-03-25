by Kevin J. Keller
Editor
Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team started a three-games-in-five-days stretch the right way March 13, but finished it the wrong way.
The Cougars upended region foe Panola at home on March 13, but lost their next two to another Region XIV foe.
Coastal Bend bested Panola 79-77 in Beeville with Lonzo Rand hitting the game-winning bucket with 3 seconds left.
Rand’s game-winning hoop was part of his game-best 29-point performance that saw him shoot 9 of 17 from the field and hit 9 of 13 at the charity stripe.
He also had five rebounds to help the cause.
D’Andre Barrett hit three triples and was 8 of 9 at the line on his way to scoring 21 points. He added four boards, four assists and four blocks.
Caleb Elsey scored nine points and pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds. Kentraevious Johnson came off the bench to score nine points for the Cougars in the win.
The win was CBC’s third in four games.
The Cougars went down in defeat twice over the next four days, both times to the same opponent.
Victoria beat the Cougars in overtime in Beeville March 15, then bested them again in Victoria two days later.
On March 15, the Pirates rallied from down 14 at halftime to force overtime and then outscored the Cougars 7-3 in the extra stanza to win 77-73.
Rand had 16 points and six rebounds to lead CBC in both categories.
Elsey added 13 points and five boards, while Barrett had 11 points and three rebounds.
Elijah Lee came off the bench to score 10 points.
The Pirates added a second win over CBC on March 17 in Victoria, this time besting the Cougars 76-72 behind a 45-point second half.
Barrett hit six triples on his way to scoring a team-best 20 points for CBC, which fell to 4-10 overall and in Region XIV play with the loss.
Robert Gil contributed 10 points.
Johnson and Sidney Hudson both scored eight points.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•