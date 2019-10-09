BEEVILLE – Trinity Valley and Navarro both downed the Coastal Bend volleyball team in Region XIV play at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center last week.
No. 7 Trinity Valley claimed a four-set win over the Cougars Friday, then No. 2 Navarro downed Coastal Bend in three sets Saturday evening.
The two losses, which ran CBC’s losing skid to five straight, dropped the Cougars to 10-11 overall.
Trinity Valley won the first two sets of the Friday match, 25-17 and 25-11, before CBC extended the match with a 25-22 win in the third set.
The Lady Cardinals won the fourth set 25-19 to close things out.
Samantha Santos and Ava Johnson tied for the team lead in kills with nine apiece for the Cougars.
Santos also added 13 assists, 16 digs, four aces and two solo blocks.
Cameron Del Angel and Jodi Linscomb both had five kills.
Alyssa Hutcheson paced the Cougar defense with 29 digs.
Navarro dispatched the Cougars in three with set victories of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-12, respectively.
Chasidy Gonzales had six kills to lead CBC, while Santos recorded five to go with seven assists and five digs.
Cierra Hernandez registered a team-best 15 digs. Hutcheson had 14 digs for the CBC.