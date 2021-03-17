Beeville senior Amidy Moreno loves having medals draped around her neck. Sometimes they are bronze, more times they’ve been silver, but most often, they’ve been gold.
She added another of that last variety March 4 at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Division II Region V Championships.
Moreno claimed her third straight regional title for the Lady Trojans, winning the 181-pound championship at the regional meet inside Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi.
“I was blessed to be given this opportunity once again, it honestly feels unreal,” Moreno said about being a regional champion once again. “It feels amazing knowing all of my hard work and my coach’s help really pays off.”
Moreno had won the 148-pound title each of the past two seasons, but moved up two weight classes this year. Still, she won the title, and did it in dominating fashion once again.
“Every year was a challenge,” she said. “With me moving up two weight classes this year compared to last year and the year before, that was an obstacle, but I knew that if I continued to push myself and never give up, I would be successful.”
Moreno won her weight class by 150 pounds over Crystal City’s Alex Soto.
She led from the outset thanks to her 415-pound squat, which was 40 pounds better than Soto’s.
Then, she obliterated the weight class’ regional record in the bench press, driving up 270 pounds.
“It honestly feels unreal, I’m still shocked that I broke the record by 15 pounds,” she said about the record-breaking press. “I know when I put my mind to something I will continue to push myself harder and harder everyday until I complete what my goal is, but, even at that, I can’t settle for less because I never know what my opponent is capable of.”
She polished off the gold medal-winning performance with a personal-record pull of 400 pounds in the dead lift.
Moreno now has her eyes set on the state title that eluded her as a sophomore when she finished third and again last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state meet.
Like she did in 2020, Moreno will enter the state tournament as the No. 1-ranked lifter in her weight class.
“I need to continue working harder and harder every day, by taking care of my body and eating the correct nutrients needed to keep my body in top shape,” she said about what she needs to do to finally win that state championship.
Moreno’s winning total at the regional meet was 1,085 pounds, which was the fifth-best total in all weight classes.
She won the outstanding lifter award for the heavy platform, and also claimed the outstanding bench press award.
Mikaitlyn Anderson and Annica Gonzales will join Moreno at the state meet, which will be held Friday, March 19, at 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Anderson won a bronze at 220 at the regional meet and earned her bid to the next round by posting a state-qualifying total of 935 pounds.
She put up 375 in the squat, then pressed 240. Her successful pull of 320 in the deadlift put her 35 pounds over the minimum qualifying total.
Gonzales hit the state-qualifying number on the dot, posting a 675-pound total to finish 10th at 114.
The freshman squatted 265, pressed 130 and pulled 280 in the dead lift to earn her bid to the state meet.
Lilianna Flores was the only other Lady Trojan to provide points for the team, earning a single point with her fifth-place finish at 259.
She put up 315 in the squat, pressed 180 and then pulled 265 in the dead lift to post a 760-pound total.
Beeville finished tied for fifth as a team with Robstown with 11 points.
Tuloso-Midway won the team championship with 40 points and boasted four individual champions as well as two runners-up.
Calhoun finished second, one point back of the Cherokees. Uvalde was third and Somerset finished fourth.
Three other Lady Trojans – Brittany Auzston, Alizen Moreno and Lorisa Gonzales – placed sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively, in their weight classes at the meet.
Auzston came up 60 pounds shy of the qualifying total with an 840-pound total at 220, while Alizeno Moreno came up 45 pounds shy of the qualifying total at 123 with a 680-pound total. Gonzales posted a 630-pound total for the Lady Trojans at 132.
Angelica Beltran, who qualified for state in 2019 as a regional bronze medalist, and Mikayla Newson bombed out in the squat.
