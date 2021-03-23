Cobe Reeves allowed just one run over seven innings, and Alec Cruz worked two scoreless innings to finish things off in a win for the Coastal Bend College baseball team last week.
The Cougars dug out of a 1-0 deficit by scoring the game’s final four runs in a 4-1 victory over the Alvin Dolphins at Joe Hunter Field on March 10.
The win came in the second game of a doubleheader with the Dolphins and raised the Cougars’ season mark to 6-9 overall.
It was also the team’s first win in Region XIV play on the year. The Cougars are now 1-3 against region opponents.
Alvin scored in the third inning to go up 1-0, but CBC erased the Dolphins’ lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an error and then an RBI double by Michael Villalon.
Villalon extended CBC’s lead in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff solo home run to make it 3-1.
Later in the same inning, Joseph Castaneda scored on a double steal for the final run of the contest.
Cruz came on for Reeves after the first batter of the eighth and promptly hit the first batter he faced.
He then retired the next three batters in order to get out of the inning.
In the ninth, Cruz retired the first two batters but then gave up a single and a walk. He induced a flyout to center that Jacob Wilson hauled in to seal the win and get his third save of the season.
Reeves worked seven-plus innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six and walking five. It was his first win of the year.
Villalon finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Seigrist hit a double for the Cougars, while Wilson, Garrett Whitaker and Castaneda each recorded singles.
In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Alvin claimed a 7-3 victory.
The Dolphins went in front 2-0 in the first and led 5-0 after four innings.
Three of CBC’s four hits were of the multi-base variety with Eric Martinez and Seigrist both hitting solo home runs for their only hits of the game.
Cord Filipp hit a double, while Ryan Davenport stroked a single and also scored the team’s other run.
Ian Sexton shouldered the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits over four innings.
San Jacinto sweeps DH from Cougars
The San Jacinto Gators took both ends of a double dip with Coastal Bend on March 6.
The Gators won the first game 2-0, then claimed a 10-3 win in the second game.
In Game 1, San Jac scored in the first and seventh innings to win.
Ruben Sepulveda and Villalon each hit singles to account for CBC’s two hits.
JJ Sanchez took the loss, falling to 2-2 on the season. He allowed two runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.
In Game 2, CBC scored the first two runs of the game, before San Jac tied in the third. The Gators went in front in the sixth and scored eight runs over the final four innings.
Maurice Thompson and Bret Copeland had CBC’s two RBIs.
Villalon was 3 for 5 with three singles. Thompson and Sepulveda both recorded two hits.
Jaden Meredith shouldered the loss. He gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
