ARLINGTON – The UIL crowned its 12 state football champions over a four-day period at AT&T Stadium from Dec. 18-21.
Blum, Richland Springs, Refugio, Mart, Grandview, Gunter, Carthage, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Alvin Shadow Creek, Aledo, Galena Park North Shore and Austin Westlake won the championships in their respective divisions this year.
Blum finished off a 13-2 campaign with a 58-52 win over McLean to win the 1A Division I championship on Dec. 18.
Richland Springs then polished off a perfect 13-0 season with a 62-16 win over Matador Motley County to win the 1A Division II championship.
In the nightcap on Dec. 18, Refugio won the fifth state championship in school history and third under head coach Jason Herring with a 28-7 victory over Post in the 2A Division I title game.
The Bobcats accomplished the first 16-0 season in school history with the victory.
Mart won its third straight state title to begin the slate of games on Dec. 19.
The Panthers bested Hamlin 25-20 to finish the season 13-3.
In the middle game on the 19th, Grandview won its second straight title.
The Zebras beat Pottsboro 42-35 to win the 3A Division I title and finish the year with a 15-1 mark.
Gunter concluded the day by winning the 3A Division II championship.
The Tigers beat Omaha Pewitt 43-22 to finish off a 15-1 campaign.
Carthage claimed its third title in four seasons to open the games on Dec. 20.
The Bulldogs beat Waco La Vega 42-28 in the 4A Division I title game to finish 16-0 on the season.
The win gave Carthage coach Scott Surratt his seventh title as the Bulldogs’ head coach. He is third all-time in public school state titles, behind only Gordon Wood (nine) and GA Moore Jr. (eight).
In the 3 o’clock game, Pleasant Grove capped off a 15-1 season with a 35-21 victory over Wimberley in the 4A Division II championship game.
Shadow Creek finished things off on Dec. 20 by completing a perfect season, 16-0, to win the 5A Division I championship.
The Sharks beat Denton Ryan 28-22 when Ryan’s last-second pass to the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
Aledo added to its ever-growing haul of championships to start play on the final day of high school in Texas on Dec. 21.
The Bearkats (15-1) won their eight title in 11 seasons with a 45-42 victory over Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Division II championship game.
In the middle game on Dec. 21, North Shore repeated as the 6A Division I champions by beating Duncanville in a rematch of the division’s 2018 title game.
North Shore finished the year 15-1 with the 31-17 win in front of an announced crowd of 47,818.
In the final game of the high school football season in the state, Austin Westlake pitched a shutout to win a state title and go 15-1 on the year.
Westlake beat Denton Guyer 24-0 to win the 6A Division II championship.