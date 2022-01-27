The visiting Refugio Lady Cats edged out Pettus in District 31-2A play on Jan. 7.
Refugio rallied to tie the game after three quarters and outscored the hosts by a point in the fourth to get a 33-32 win at the Eagles Nest.
Pettus held Refugio to just three points in the second quarter to rally out of a three-point deficit and carry a 20-13 lead into halftime.
Refugio answered by winning the third 9-2 to tie the game at 22-all, then took the fourth 11-10 to get the win.
Alisynn Morin led Pettus with 11 points on the night.
Heirabella Gomez added 10 points for the Lady Eagles.
Jocelyn Reyna scored five, Aleigha Hartsfield scored four and Raeann Martinez chipped in two points.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•