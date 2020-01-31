PETTUS – The Refugio Lady Cats stretched their lead to double digits in the second quarter on their way to a lopsided win over Pettus Friday at the Eagles Nest.
The visitors turned their 8-4 lead into a 21-9 advantage by halftime and never looked back in a 49-21 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Refugio outscored Pettus 12-10 in the third quarter and 16-2 in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Alisynn Morin and Savanah Crawley tied for the team lead in scoring for Pettus with six points apiece.
Morin also recorded six steals for the Lady Eagles, who fell to 4-15 overall and 0-6 in District 30-2A play with the loss.
Micah Davis chipped in five points, while Heirabella Gomez and Laura Parker both scored two points.
Falls City 66, Pettus 17
The Beaverettes held Pettus to just three first-quarter points on their way to a lopsided win at the Eagles Nest last week.
Falls City built a 20-3 lead in the opening quarter, then held a 47-10 advantage at halftime.
The visitors outscored Pettus 14-2 in the third quarter before both teams scored five in the final period.
Davis was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with eight points.
Crawley scored five points, while Kaitlyn Hranicky added two. Parker and Morin both scored one point in the loss.