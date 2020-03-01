REFUGIO – Pettus was within three after one quarter, but the host Refugio Bobcats ran away from the Eagles in the second and third quarters in District 30-2A boys basketball action Feb. 11.
The Bobcats pulled away from Pettus by outscoring the visitors 42-13 over the middle two quarter en route to a 65-36 win.
The loss dropped Pettus to 3-20 overall and 1-9 in district play on the year.
Skyler Colvin had nine points to pace Pettus. Armando Gamez chipped in eight points, while Lee Garza, Joseph Constante and Anthony DiMaggio had four points apiece.
On Feb. 7, Falls City dominated the first quarter against the Eagles on its way to a 55-32 win in Falls City.
The Beavers outscored Pettus 12-2 in the first quarter to build its lead and then won each of the final three quarters by six, one and six points, respectively.
Manuel Montoya had a team-best nine points for the Eagles.
Michael Barnes added eight points, Garza scored six points and Colvin chipped in five points.