CONVERSE – The No. 1 Refugio Bobcats stunned the No. 2 Shiner Comanches with a late rally in the regional semifinals of the 2A Division I state football playoffs Friday night at D.W. Rutledge Stadium.
Refugio, which trailed by 13 with just over three minutes left, got a 35-yard field goal from Jordy Martinez with five seconds left to win the game 45-43 over the Comanches.
The Bobcats scored 31 points in the final quarter, including nine in the final 27 seconds to complete the comeback.
Refugio pulled within 43-42 on a TD pass with 27 seconds left, but failed on the two-point conversion try.
The Bobcats recovered the ensuing onside kick before moving into range for Martinez to kick the game-winning field goal.
Refugio will play for the Region IV championship today (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio against Holland, which knocked out Mason in the regional semifinals.
Falls City, another mySouTex area team, will play for the 2A Division II Region IV championship after romping to a 55-8 win over Granger last week.
The top-ranked Beavers will face Bremond Friday at 7 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville for the right to play in the state semifinals.
The 3A Division II Region IV Championship Game will pit East Bernard against district foe Ganado.
East Bernard beat Ganado 27-14 during the regular season.
The rematch is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field.
Columbus and Hallettsville face off in the 3A Division I Region IV Championship Game.
Hallettsville bounced mySouTex team George West from the playoffs last week in the regional semifinals.
The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium.
The 4A Division II Region IV Championship Game also will feature a meeting of district foes: District 13’s Navarro and Wimberley.
Navarro romped to a 42-14 win in the regular-season meeting between the two teams as part of its unbeaten campaign.
The rematch is Friday at 3:30 p.m. at The Alamodome.
In 4A Division I, the Region IV title tilt will feature District 14 foes Lampasas and Liberty Hill.
Lampasas routed Liberty Hill 52-10 during the regular season.
They face each other at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium.
A pair of district runners-up will face off in the 5A Division II Region IV Championship Game with Calallen facing Boerne-Champion.
That game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at the Alamodome.
The 5A Division I Region IV Championship Game will feature one of just two No. 4 seeds left alive in the state playoffs.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, the No. 4 seed out of District 15, will face San Antonio Wagner with the region crown on the line.
The region title game is slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.
The only other fourth seed still alive is also in 5A Division I. The Manor Mustangs, coached by former Beeville head coach Jimmie Mitchell, finished fourth in District 11 and will play Shadow Creek in the Region III championship game Saturday.
The 6A Division II Region IV Championship Game will feature Austin Westlake and San Antonio Brandeis.
Brandeis won the District 28 championship, while Westlake was the runner-up out of District 25.
Their showdown is slated for Friday night at 7:30 at the Alamodome.
The 6A Division I Region IV Championship Game also will feature a district champion facing a district runner-up.
District 25 champion Lake Travis will face District 26 runner-up Converse Judson in the title tilt.
The game is slated for a 4 p.m. kickoff at the Alamodome on Saturday.