PETTUS – The combination of poor free throw shooting and lackluster defense in the second quarter doomed the Pettus boys basketball team Friday night at the Eagles Nest.
Refugio outscored the Eagles by 17 points in the second quarter on its way to a 16-point win, 63-47.
“You can’t miss nine free throws in the second quarter and allow 26 points, that’s not a good combination,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez about the loss, which dropped his team to 2-14 overall and 0-4 in District 30-2A play.
“We started hot early getting that 14-4 lead, but, defensively, we had too many mishaps in the second quarter.”
The Eagles led 16-10 after one quarter, but Refugio’s 26-9 win in the second quarter put the Bobcats in front 36-25 by halftime.
Refugio added a point to its lead in the third quarter before tacking on four more in the fourth with an 18-14 advantage in the period.
Skyler Colvin and Joseph Constante paced the Eagles with 11 points apiece in the loss.
Armando Gamez chipped in seven points, while Lee Garza scored six points and Matthew Carrillo added five points.
Falls City 62, Pettus 39
The second half doomed Pettus in a home loss to Falls City on Jan. 14.
The Eagles trailed by just three, 24-21, going into halftime, but were outscored 11-5 in the third quarter to fall behind by nine.
The Beavers then ran away with things in the final period, outscoring the hosts 27-13.
“We did a great job defending their best player. He had zero points going into the fourth and ended up with six points,” said Vasquez. “You just can’t give up 27 points in a quarter and expect to win.”
Colvin and Michael Barnes tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 points apiece.
Manuel Montoya, Constante and Carrillo each had five points for the Eagles.