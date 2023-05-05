Softball
Vs. Yorktown
It was a quick, clean win for the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats on April 14 as the girls took to the field and rather swiftly delivered an uncompromising defeat to Yorktown, ending the game in just three innings, with a final score of 15-0.
Just about every girl on the S-T roster put something on the board that day, with Jolie Mann, Sydney Swinnea, Haylee Rodriquez, Brogan Schmidt and Leticia Garcia getting two runs apiece.
Claudia Fuentes, Mia Briseno, Alexis Torres, Destiny Fuentes and Alexis Flores all got one run. Fuentes was the only member of the team to get three at-bats and she earned two hits with three RBI.
Vs. Pettus
April 19 saw the Ladycats take on Pettus’ War Eagles, who proved far more formidable than Yorktown had, battling with Skidmore-Tynan for seven innings until at last clinching a narrow victory of 13-11.
Pettus put any hope for this game to be another blowout to bed early on, meeting a handsome two-run opener from S-T with a five run rally at the bottom of the first, cementing a lead that the Ladycats fought relentlessly to meet. Tying the game up at the top of the second, the Ladycats were pushed back onto the defensive when Pettus retook the lead at the bottom of the inning, a lead they were destined to hold for the remainder of play.
Always within one or two points of tying or even retaking the lead, the Ladycats put points on the board every inning except the fifth, but by the top of the seventh, Pettus’ defense managed to put to paid their ambitions and close out the game with an 11-13 loss, Pettus not even needing to take the bat up at the bottom of the seventh.
Pettus’ tenacity is writ plain in their numbers, with third basemen Raeann Martinez and centerfielder Caitlynn Foley earning three runs apiece, leading their team in painting the scoreboard. Yet the War Eagles’ all but uniformly contributed to their win, with every player save one managing at least one run that game. Alisynn Morin, catcher, got two runs with two hits and two at-bats, while also contributing two RBIs. Meanwhile, Bella Gomez, Jocelyn Reyna, Alaina Vages, Madi Rodgers and Lauren Salinas all put one run on the board. Both Morin and Gomez got a two-base hit apiece.
The Ladycats put in their own solid performances as well, with Vasquez and Rodriquez each getting two runs apiece, leading their team for points; not unlike Pettus, almost every member of the team managed to get at least one run on the board, with Swinnea clocking in both a two-base and three-base hit. Swinnea got five bases total throughout play.
Ladycat Track Results
An exciting meet in Alice on APril 15 saw six track and field athletes for the Ladycat team advance to regionals, showcasing the work ethic of S-T’s girls as they continue to work and train for upcoming competitions.
Brandi Cash advanced to Regionals in the 100-meter dash and long jump; Paula Gonzales advanced for the 200-meter dash; Freshman Alexis Torres advanced in the 100-meter hurdles. Two relay teams advanced as well: the 4x100 team consisting of Karelen Vastida, Ella Nelson, Brandi Cash and Paula Gonzales and the 4x200-meter relay, consisting of Bastida, Nelson, Maggy Moreman and Cash.
“I am very proud of these girls and look forward to continuing to train them in the coming weeks,” Coach Catherine Stowe said. “They make my job easy with their willingness to work hard and do what it takes.”