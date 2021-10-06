Two key plays that went the other way sunk the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats in their District 16-3A Division II opener Sept. 24.
The Bobcats were victims of a kickoff return touchdown and a pick-six in a 28-14 loss to the Banquete Bulldogs.
The two big plays from the Bulldogs killed two brief glimpses of hope for the Bobcats.
The kick return came 13 seconds after the Bobcats had cut Banquete’s lead to eight late in the third quarter, and the pick-six spoiled a Bobcat drive that had reached Bulldog territory when the Bobcats were trying to dig out of a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth.
With 1:21 left in the third quarter, Skidmore cut into Banquete’s lead with an 8-yard touchdown run by Marcus Gabriel to make it 15-7.
Banquete promptly returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.
“It wasn’t a killer, but it (hurt),” said Bobcat coach Stephen Silva about the kick return TD. “We thought we had some momentum and it just killed that little bit of momentum we had after we scored.
“It was a couple of missed assignments. It just put us in a tough spot after we thought we were going to be right back in it.”
Early in the fourth, Michael Menchaca’s 4-yard touchdown run got the Bobcats to within 21-14.
The Bobcat defense then forced a punt by the Bulldogs.
Five plays into the ensuing Bobcat drive, Banquete’s Joseph Riddell picked off a Sonny Mann pass and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity to hit them with just one safety deep. It was actually a pretty good play call right at the right time,” Silva said.
“Our tight end came open, but we just happened to miss a block on the offensive line and the quarterback got hit, and it turned into a ball that was a little bit underthrown.
“We just weren’t able to tackle (Riddell).”
Skidmore went four-and-out on its next possession and the Bulldogs salted away the remainder of the time to clinch the win.
Banquete opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal after recovering a fumble on Skidmore’s first offensive play of the night.
The Bulldogs then made it 9-0 with 3:01 left in the second with a 17-yard pass TD. They made it 15-0 with 3:21 left in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass TD.
The loss was Skidmore’s first of the year and dropped the Bobcats to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in district play.
“We know that we kind of put ourselves in an uphill battle going forward,” Silva said about how the loss hurts his team in the race for one of the district’s four playoff spots.
“We’re going to have to beat some of the guys that were favored in district. The kids understand that it’s going to take work.”
He added that the team that showed up against Banquete didn’t seem like the same team that had started the year with three straight wins.
“We were definitely not the team that had played the last couple of weeks,” he said. “The boys know that it’s going to be a little tougher, but we’re not out of it.”
Skidmore finished the night with 207 rushing yards on 42 attempts.
Menchaca finished as the leading rusher with 115 yards on 13 carries, while Joe Guerra had 76 yards on 14 totes.
Gabriel finished the night with 22 yards on five carries.
The Bobcats are back at home this week to celebrate homecoming. They will welcome Monte Alto to Bobcat Stadium Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 o’clock.
