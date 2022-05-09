Record-shattering standouts Brian Rivas and Davyn Perez led the Moreno boys eighth-grade track and field team to a District 26-4A championship last month.
Rivas won a pair of district running titles and Perez won a pair of district jumping titles to propel the Trojans to the team championship.
Rivas claimed the titles in the 200-meter run and the 400-meter run for the Trojans.
He set the school record on the way to winning the gold in the 200, clocking a time of 23.54 seconds.
He won the 400 – an event in which he broke a nearly 30-year-old school mark earlier this year – with a time of 54.64.
Perez topped the field in both the long jump and triple jump.
In the triple jump, he broke his own school mark with a winning jump of 41 feet, 4 3/4 inches. He bested the silver medalist, Rivas, by nearly 5 feet in the event. Rivas finished second with a jump of 36-6.
In the long jump, Perez topped the field with a leap of 19-8. He outjumped the silver medalist, teammate Devon Williamson, by nearly a foot and half. Williamson was the runner-up with a jump of 18-4.
Rivas finished fourth in the long jump by clearing 17-11 1/2.
Rivas and Perez also teamed up with Williamson and Ari Valdiviez to set a school mark in the 4x400 relay. The quartet won the district title with a time of 3 minutes, 36.64 seconds.
Moreno swept all three relay titles at the district meet.
The quartet of Valdiviez, Williamson, Perez and Preston Alvarado won the 4x100 crown with a time of 47.28.
The foursome of Alvarado, Perez, Scott Gross and Gavin Reyna won the 4x200 title with a time of 1:41.46.
Alvarado and Payton Ford also won individual district championships for Moreno. Alvarado won the discus title with a throw of 114-3 1/2 and Ford won the pole vault championship by clearing 8-6.
Matthias Govella finished second to Rivas in the 400 in 59.81, while Gross was second to Rivas in the 200 in 24.96.
Gross was also the runner-up in the high jump, clearing 4-10. He won a bronze in the 100 in 12.29 and finished fifth in the pole vault.
Brayden Martorell won a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles in 48.03 and was also third in the high jump by clearing 4-10. Luke Roznovsky won a bronze in the discus with a throw of 110-9. Williamson took third in the triple jump by clearing 35-3 3/4.
Fourth-place ribbons went to Antonio Gamez in the 3,200 and 1,600, Nathan Martinez in the 110 hurdles, Valdiviez in the 100, Roznovsky in the shot put and Keegan Bledsoe in the pole vault.
Joe Gonzales took fifth in the 1,600.
Bryce Hranicky finished sixth in the 3,200. Martinez was sixth in the 300 hurdles. Preston Alvarado took sixth in the shot put. Fabian Brako was sixth in the discus.
Moreno tallied 226 total points to win the team championship.
Seventh grade
The seventh-grade boys finished fourth at the district meet.
Epi Moreno and Gavin Garza led the way for the Trojans by claiming district titles. Moreno won the shot put title with a throw of 32-4 1/4, while Garza topped the field in the triple jump by clearing 32-7.
Bubba Banda won the silver in the 110 hurdles in 19.71, while Michael Dougherty finished second in the pole vault by clearing 6-0.
The 4x400 relay team of Victor Valadez, Orlando Casas, Garza and Colton McIntyre finished second in 4:19.71.
Juan Martinez won a bronze in the 800 in 2:54.68, Banda was a bronze medalist in the 300 hurdles in 50.7, Casas was third in the triple jump by clearing 30-3, and Garza took third in the 100 in 12.07 and in the long jump by clearing 16-7.
McIntyre was fourth in the 200 and also helped the 4x100 relay team to a fourth-place finish. He was joined by Casas, Garza and Wyatt Towner on the 4x100 relay team.
Dougherty was sixth in the 110 hurdles, Jayden Martinez took sixth in the shot put, Benji Flores was sixth in the high jump and McIntyre took sixth in the high jump. The 4x200 relay team of Valadez, Casas, Dougherty and Drayden Gonzales took sixth as well.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•