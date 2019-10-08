BEEVILLE – The playoff chances for the Beeville Lady Trojan volleyball team took a significant hit Tuesday night in the team’s final match of the first half of District 31-4A play.
Robstown claimed a three-set sweep to complete a season sweep of the Lady Trojans at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The loss dropped Beeville to 1-6 in district play, dropping them to seventh in the district standings.
The Lady Trojans are a game back of sixth-place Ingleside and a game up on eighth-place Kingsville.
They are also 2 1/2 games behind Orange Grove and West Oso, which are tied for fourth with matching 3-3 records going into their showdown tonight (Friday) in a makeup match that was postponed from earlier this season.
Sinton leads the district with a perfect 7-0 mark. Rockport-Fulton is second at 6-1 and Robstown is third at 5-2.
Beeville (8-24) has lost four straight since claiming its lone district win of the year on Sept. 17 over Ingleside.
Robstown won every set by at least six Tuesday night, including a 10-point win in the match-clinching third set.
The Lady Pickers won the opening set 25-19, then claimed a 25-18 win in the second set. They won the third set 25-15.
Allie Estrada had a team-best five kills for Beeville, while Kamaria Gipson recorded four kills. Carly Knapp added three, and Alexia Salazar and Jaelyn Smith both had two.
Smith also had a team-high three blocks.
Jade Del Bosque had eight assists and Tori Garza had seven assists.
Estrada also led the defense with nine digs. Del Bosque, Alisha Flores and Garza each had eight digs, while Megan Del Bosque recorded six digs.
Gipson served up three aces and Estrada chipped in two aces. The Del Bosques both had an ace apiece.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Trojans swept Robstown, winning both sets by counts of 25-13.
Robstown won the freshman contest in three sets. Beeville won the first set 25-19, but the Lady Pickers won the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-19.
Orange Grove 3, Beeville 0
The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Trojans last Friday in Beeville.
The visitors won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-17 to pick up the victory.
Estrada and Gipson tied for the team lead in kills for Beeville with five apiece, while Smith recorded three kills.
Gipson led in blocks with two, with Knapp, Smith and Salazar each recording one block.
J. Del Bosque had eight assists, while Garza had six.
The Lady Trojan defense was led by Flores and Estrada, who both had eight digs. M. Del Bosque had five and Garza had four.
Garza also served up three aces. M. Del Bosque had two aces and Estrada had one.