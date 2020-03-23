BEEVILLE – Four straight walks, an error and then a single to start the game helped the Robstown Cotton Pickers roll past the Beeville baseball team in the District 31-4A opener for both teams at Joe Hunter Field on March 10.
The Pickers got all they would need after that fourth straight walk before adding four more in the first inning on their way to a 10-0 win over the Trojans.
Robstown went scoreless over the next four innings, but Beeville could never cut into the lead.
The Trojans managed just three hits on the night, with two of them coming in the bottom of the second when Seth Gomez and Andrew Wessels both singled.
But, the next batter went down swinging for the Trojans and Wessels then got picked off at first to end the threat.
Trace Fox had the only other hit with a two-out single in the seventh.
Robstown added two runs in the sixth to make it 7-0 before scoring three times in the seventh to push its lead to double digits.
Seth Gomez got hit with the loss after he gave up five runs on just one hit in a third of an inning.
Aidan Del Bosque came on in relief and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits.
The loss dropped Beeville to 1-9 overall and 0-1 in district play.
Trojans pick up first win at Calallen tournament
Beeville got its first win of the year at the Calallen tournament on March 5, beating Hidalgo 3-2.
The Trojans scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings before killing Hidalgo’s rally in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the win.
Ayden Aguilar led the Trojan offense by going 3 for 3 with a double and two singles. He also drove in a run and scored once.
Lazzaro Garcia and Del Bosque both had two hits and drove in a run.
Fox recorded a pair of singles, while both Jaydon Burkett and Christian Gonzales had a hit and a run scored.
Garcia picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three in five innings of work.
The Trojans lost their other four games at the tournament, falling 7-0 to Gregory-Portland, 11-1 to Calallen, 14-2 to Tuloso-Midway and 12-5 to Edinburg Vela.
Against G-P, CJ Arguijo had Beeville’s lone hit with a single. Del Bosque shouldered the loss after giving up five runs on five hits in six innings.
Against Calallen, the Trojans had just three hits with Gomez, Matthew Gomez and Fox each hitting singles. Del Bosque scored the team’s lone run in the third. The loss went to Arguijo, who gave up 10 runs on 12 hits in three innings.
Against T-M, Beeville scored twice in the fourth, but couldn’t make up for the Warriors’ 13-run outburst in the third. Andre Trevino went 2 for 3 and drove in a run, while Fox was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Garett Luke added a double. S. Gomez took the loss after giving up six runs despite not allowing a hit in two innings.
Against Vela, the Trojans led 3-2 after one, but the Sabercats scored nine times in the second to go in front. Arguijo drove in a two runs and scored once, while M. Gomez and Fox both had two hits and an RBI. Wessels took the loss after giving up 10 runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.