ROCKPORT – Desmond Givens and Kalee Kroen gave Beeville its only win during a loss to the Rockport-Fulton Pirates in the de facto District 31-4A championship match Monday.
The Pirates claimed the District 31 championship thanks to a 10-1 triumph over the Trojans.
Givens and Kroen won the mixed doubles match for the Trojans’ only win of the showdown.
The duo beat Lukas Rice and Anne Stevens in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
The official tally was 10-1, but Rockport actually won 18 of the 19 matches played.
Givens, Brandon Dang, Marco Valadez, Ryan Martinez, Lukas Moreno and Andrew Valis all lost in singles play on the boys side.
Dang and Martinez, Valis and Valadez, and Christopher Benavidez-Cantu and Kelton Keys lost in boys doubles play.
Kroen, Emily Reese, Gabriela Speedon, Kinlee Ramon, Makayla Arevalo and Emily Luna lost their singles matches on the girls side.
In girls doubles, the teams of Reese and Ramon, Alexandra Castillo and Alizabeth Martinez, and Randi Aguirre and Sofia Alaniz lost their matches.
The Trojans finished as the district runner-up and will advance to the UIL postseason as the district’s No. 2 seed.
Their bi-district opponent is yet to be determined.