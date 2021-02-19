In a game where everything needed to go right, nothing went right for the Beeville Lady Trojan basketball team on Feb. 3.
The Lady Trojans finished off regular-season play that day with a road loss to Rockport-Fulton, 64-45.
“We just didn’t execute,” said Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez after the loss. “We didn’t come ready to play.”
The Lady Trojans were doomed by a triumvirate that often spells disaster: they got off to a slow start, they shot the ball poorly and they were outrebounded.
Beeville, after scoring the game’s first three points, saw Rockport-Fulton score 13 straight points on its way to building an 18-6 lead through one quarter.
“That was huge apparently. We just couldn’t find a rhythm and they couldn’t miss a shot,” Ramirez said of the impact of the slow start. “The kids are young and they don’t understand that they have to let that stuff roll off their shoulders and continue on to the next play.”
The Lady Trojans shot just 26.7 percent from the field for the game, connecting on just 16 of 60 shots.
“Whenever we got on rolls, it was because we were penetrating, driving, shooting, we were attacking,” Ramirez said, attributing the poor shooting to the slow start. “We didn’t do any of that tonight and I think it was because we dug ourselves a hole and we just don’t have enough experience I guess to be able to overcome that adversity.”
And on the third count, Rockport-Fulton outrebounded the Lady Trojans 40-21, holding them to just seven offensive rebounds, most of which came in the second half when the outcome had already been decided.
“That was one of the things we told them before the game and during practices, that we’ve got to win the boards,” Ramirez said. “If we win the boards, we are going to be in a good position to win this game.
“... I don’t know, we just didn’t come out and execute our game plan, we didn’t do any of it”
Rockport, which clinched its first district title since 2010-11, led 39-13 at halftime and then won the third quarter by a point, 14-13.
Beeville whittled the Rockport advantage to fewer than 20 by the final whistle thanks to a 19-11 edge in the final period.
Cylee Lopez finished as Beeville’s leading scorer with 12 points, a performance that included three 3-pointers.
She also added six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Carrah Davis was also in double figures with 10 points to go with three boards and two steals.
Camryn Longoria added eight points and four rebounds, while Asia Molina pulled down a team-best five boards.
Jaida Gonzales chipped in six points.
Beeville finished the regular season with a mark of 13-5 overall and 10-2 in District 26-4A play.
The Lady Trojans will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of the district.
“The most important play is the next play,” Ramirez said about moving forward from the loss. “This honestly didn’t mean a thing. We made the playoffs and that’s what we want to look at now.
“We’ve got to let it go and move on and learn from this and get ready for the next game.”
Beeville 49, West Oso 29
The Lady Trojans celebrated parents night with a rout of West Oso at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Feb. 2.
Eleven different players scored at least one point to help fuel the win and complete the season sweep of the Lady Bears.
Davis led the scoring effort with 11 points, which included three 3-pointers. She also had eight rebounds and two steals.
Gonzales scored eight points, had four steals, registered three assists and pulled down three rebounds.
Lopez and Longoria both scored six points. Lopez added five steals, four assists and two rebounds, while Longoria added three boards.
Molina scored two points, grabbed six boards and had two steals.
Alexis Moorer scored five points and grabbed three rebounds.
The Lady Trojans scored the first 17 points of the game and led 17-2 after one period. West Oso didn’t score its first points until the 1:22 mark of the opening period.
Beeville led 24-12 at halftime and 35-20 after three quarters. The hosts finished off the win by outscoring Oso 14-9 in the fourth.
