ROCKPORT – The Beeville volleyball team opened the second half of District 31-4A play Tuesday night with a road loss.
Second-place Rockport-Fulton handed the Lady Trojans their fifth straight loss with a three-set sweep.
The Lady Pirates pulled away late in the opening set to grab the 1-0 advantage with a 25-19 win.
They dominated the second set, going up 2-0 with a 25-6 win in the second set.
The hosts finished off the sweep with a 25-18 win in the third set, which also completed a season sweep of Beeville.
Beeville dropped to 8-25 overall with the loss and fell to 1-7 in district play.
Kamaria Gipson led Beeville’s offense in the loss with eight kills on the night.
Jaelyn Smith recorded six kills, while Allie Estrada, Carly Knapp and Jade Del Bosque each posted two kills.
Tori Garza had 11 assists for the Trojan offense. Estrada recorded six assists.
Megan Del Bosque led in digs with six, while J. Del Bosque recorded five digs.
Estrada had two aces for Beeville. Garza and J. Del Bosque had one ace apiece.
It was the fifth straight loss by Beeville since picking up its first district win of the season Sept. 17 over Ingleside.