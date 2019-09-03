BEEVILLE – This year’s second installment of the Highway 181 rivalry between the Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan volleyball teams once again went to the south.
The Lady Cats claimed their fifth straight win over their county rivals, this time in three sets on the Lady Trojans’ home court at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“It’s always a big thing for the girls to beat Beeville just because all these girls know each other and have played together,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez. “I’m just glad they stayed focused and took care of business.
“In matches like this, you can’t let them hang around and get momentum. You just have to finish and we did that tonight.”
The Lady Cats (12-5) pulled away for a 25-20 win in the back-and-forth first set, then claimed wins of 25-18 in the second set and 25-17 in the third set.
“I wasn’t thrilled with how we started in the first set, I will say that,” Vasquez said. “But, we got things figured out and played pretty well in the next two sets.”
Jackie Hernandez and Katryna Hernandez carried the load for the Lady Cat offense, combining for 22 of the team’s 32 kills on the night.
“Jackie and Kat were both swinging tonight and that’s what I want them to do,” said Vasquez. “When they are both on and swinging, we can be pretty good.”
They both hit better than .300 for the match. K. Hernandez hit .304 with 11 kills to four errors on 23 attempts, while J. Hernandez hit .300 with 11 kills to five errors on 20 attempts.
J. Hernandez also led the team aces with seven and tied Avea Gonzales for the team lead in assists with 13 apiece.
K. Hernandez had a team-best 13 digs. Jasmine Terry had 12 digs for Skidmore.
Mari Gonzales recorded six kills for the Lady Cat offense.
Beeville coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer, despite the loss, thought her team played better than it has been playing.
“Even though we didn’t win, we’re playing a little more consistent,” she said. “... Still, we’ve got to cut down on those errors because those errors are just points for the other team.
“But, we were a lot more consistent and together.
“I don’t like losing, period. But, we battled and played our hearts out. I’ll take that.”
She gave credit to Skidmore, but said she wasn’t very happy to lose to the Lady Cats again.
“They’re really a good team. But, this being that 181 rivalry, this leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” Riojas-Fryer said. “I’ll give it to coach Vasquez; she does a great job with those kids over there. They play hard.
“I love seeing the battle between us and them.”
Kamaria Gipson’s four kills paced the Lady Trojans. Alexia Salazar, Jessica Barrera and Jade Del Bosque each recorded three kills.
Del Bosque led in assists with eight, while Tori Garza had seven.
Del Bosque also tied for the team lead in digs with Alisha Flores and Barrera with eight apiece.
Gipson added two aces. Del Bosque, Salazar and Barrera had one each.
The Lady Trojans fell to 4-14 on the year with the loss.
In the junior varsity contest, Skidmore-Tynan handed the Beeville just its second loss of the year in two sets, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Lady Cats also won the freshmen contest, downing Beeville in three sets 25-19, 22-25 and 25-18.