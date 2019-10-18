RUNGE – The Pettus offense was stymied Friday night in the team’s District 15-2A Division II opener on the road.
The Runge Yellowjackets limited the visitors’ offense on their way to a 27-7 win over the Eagles at Yellowjacket Field.
“We just couldn’t back-to-back things together offensively or defensively,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez. “We’d have a good play, then we’d have a penalty, or a missed blocking assignment, or a missed tackle.”
Runge grabbed the lead midway through the opening quarter, then got all it would need later in the quarter.
The Yellowjackets scored on a 3-yard TD run with 6:33 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, then went up 15-0 with 49 seconds left in the period on an 18-yard aerial TD.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Pettus got its lone touchdown of the contest when Damian Hernandez recovered a muffed punt reception by the Yellowjackets in the end zone.
Runge carried that 15-7 lead into the halftime before stretching it seven minutes into the third quarter on a 14-yard run that made it 21-7.
With 5:14 left in the fourth, the Yellowjackets scored on a 1-yard run to finish off the scoring.
Runge (1-5, 1-0) held the Eagles to 60 total yards on the night.
“Some things, schematically, they did put pressure on a fairly young offensive line to make adjustments on the run pre-snap,” said Enriquez. “Then, when we would get the fronts we wanted, we’d get in our own way and not block it correctly or run a hole wider.”
The Eagle defense had its share of struggles as well, allowing 249 rushing yards to the Yellowjackets.
“We played good in spurts. Our tackling was not very good,” Enriquez said. “We were in their backfield on multiple third downs and got (their quarterback) penned up for maybe a 10 or 12-yard loss, and he ends up scrambling out of it.
“Those are backbreakers when you’ve done things right schematically defensively and then we just can’t make the play.”
The loss dropped Pettus to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in district play.
“We’ve still got a shot. Beat Charlotte and go to D’Hanis on a Saturday, take care of those two and everything we’ve done so far is null and void because we’d be in,” Enriquez said about the team’s focus now. “But, we’ve got to come to work. We just have to take care of these next two and keep chugging along.
“We’re not going to change how we do things. We’re still going to have physical, high-motor practices and get after it.”