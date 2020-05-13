SKIDMORE – The search for the next athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan will continue.
In a special called meeting of the district’s board of trustees on April 30, a motion to hire the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton was voted down by a 4-3 count.
Barton, in his duties as the district’s superintendent and leader of the interview committee, recommended Daniel Oelschlegel to the district’s seven-member board.
Oelschlegel is currently the offensive coordinator at Richland High, a 6A school in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth.
After an executive session that lasted approximately an hour and 20 minutes, Edward Polasek, the vice president of the board, made a motion to hire Oelschlegel, a move that was second James Bennett, the board president.
Polasek and Bennett then followed with a yes vote, as did Will Carriger.
Rick Olivares, Luke Hardin, Joe Menchaca and April Alvarado were the dissenting votes as the motion failed.
The topic of hiring a new athletic director and head football coach was the lone item on the agenda for the meeting, which was presented to the public online via Zoom.
“I’m not disappointed,” Barton said after the meeting. “I’m a servant of the trustees, so I respect their voice.
“We’ll definitely move forward using their input to find a candidate who they will select.”
Barton said he will go back to the drawing board to come up with a new plan to select another candidate.
“We’re definitely going to get some input from the board, and we’ll make sure that process matches their expectations,” he said. “Then, we’ll move forward once we get that good, solid input from them.”
He said it’s yet to be determined if that plan will involve more interviews or re-interviews for some of the previous candidates Barton had on his list of finalists for the position.
The district is seeking a new person to lead its athletic program and the football program after the resignation of John Livas.
Livas resigned last month after seven years at the helm in Skidmore in favor of a return to Goliad, where he will be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Kevin Salazar.
Livas won 29 games at Skidmore-Tynan, including 23 over the past four seasons, a stretch that included two playoff appearances.