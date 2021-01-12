In just their second doubleheader of the season – and likely last – the Skidmore-Tynan boys and girls basketball teams both knocked off Troy on Dec. 28.
The Bobcats, behind a season-best performance from Kade Florence, rallied in the fourth to win 57-54 over the Trojans, while the Lady Cats got double digits from three scorers to best the Lady Trojans 54-43.
In the boys contest, Florence hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 35 points to help the Bobcats dig out of a two-point deficit after three quarters.
Skidmore led 34-31 at halftime, but the hosts took the lead in the third by winning the quarter 11-6.
But, the Bobcats posted their third 17-point quarter of the game in the fourth and held Troy to 12 points to win in come-from-behind fashion.
Clayton Scotten joined Florence in double figures on the afternoon, pouring in 12 points.
Denham Cheek chipped in five points, Jacob Torres added three, and Nathan Lopez scored two points.
It was the team’s fourth straight win and upped the Bobcats’ record to 9-2 on the year.
In the girls contest, Jasmine Terry, Kaydence Menchaca and Mariella Gonzales all scored in double figures to carry the Lady Cats to the 11-point victory.
Troy went up 12-10 in the opening quarter, but the Lady Cats outscored the hosts 16-5 in the second quarter to take the lead for good.
Troy cut into the lead in the third, but Skidmore finished things off by taking the fourth 16-9.
Gonzales paced the scoring effort with 17 points for the Lady Cats.
Terry hit a trio of triples on her way to 15 points, while Menchaca hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to scoring 14 points.
Brittany Hinojosa added five points, and Brianna Flores scored three points for Skidmore-Tynan.
The Lady Cats improved to 11-4 on the year with the victory.
