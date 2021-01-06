Skidmore-Tynan’s boys and girls basketball teams both earned victories over District 29-3A foe Taft on Dec. 18.
The Bobcats beat the Greyhounds 40-33 in Taft for their first district win of the season, while the Lady Cats beat Taft 86-10 in Skidmore to up their district record to 3-0 on the year.
The Skidmore boys pulled away in the fourth quarter to get their victory.
The Bobcats led 12-10 after one quarter and held a 26-25 lead through three quarters before outscoring the Hounds 14-8 in the final period to pick up the win.
They held Taft to just 19.4-percent shooting on the night, limiting them to just 13 total field goals despite Taft’s decided advantage on the offensive glass, 21-8.
Jerrin Koenig led the Bobcat scoring effort, going 6 of 8 from the field on his way to 13 points to go with five rebounds.
Kade Florence had a double-double for the Bobcats, tallying 12 points to go with 15 rebounds. He also added five assists and two steals.
Clayton Scotten finished with six points, while Jacob Torres chipped in four points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Bobcats upped their mark to 7-2 on the year with the victory.
The Lady Cats posted season-best totals in multiple categories, including points and shooting percentage, in routing the Lady Hounds at the DuBose Special Events Center.
They scored at least 19 points in every quarter, including 26 in the second quarter, on their way to their most lopsided victory of the season.
Skidmore led 21-0 after one quarter, 47-2 at halftime and 66-6 after three quarters.
The Lady Cats shot a season-high 58.5 percent from the field, making 38 of their 65 attempts overall. That included an 8-for-18 performance from long range.
Five different Lady Cats scored in double figures with Brianna Flores scoring a game-best 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She also had three assists and three steals.
Jasmine Terry made 8 of 9 from the field to tally 18 points. She also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Kaydence Menchaca poured in 14 points to go with six rebounds, nine assists and eight steals, while Mariella Gonzales had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Brittany Hinojosa added 10 points for S-T.
The Lady Cats improved to 10-4 overall with the victory.
