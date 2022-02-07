Skidmore-Tynan’s boys basketball snapped a four-game losing skid Jan. 25 with a home win over Taft to start the second round of District 29-3A play.
The Bobcats ran away from the Greyhounds over the final two periods to win 55-41 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The win stopped Skidmore’s four-game district slide and evened the team’s District 29-3A mark at 4-4 on the year.
Skidmore is now 12-14 overall on the season.
Taft grabbed the lead through one, 13-10, and held a 23-18 lead in the second quarter, but Skidmore finished the half on a 6-0 run to take a one-point lead into halftime, 24-23.
The Bobcats never relinquished the lead after that. They led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, before Taft whittled things down to a six-point game going to the fourth.
The hosts outscored Taft 18-10 in the fourth to secure the win.
Jacob Torres hit three 3-pointers and was 7 of 15 from the field for the game to tally a game-high 19 points.
He also had five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Andrew Silva added 15 points to go with a team-best six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Walker Widner added nine points.
Orange Grove 36, S-T 27
Orange Grove held Skidmore to seven or fewer in the first, second and fourth quarters to pick up a win over the Bobcats Jan. 21.
The Bulldogs never trailed, taking a 13-7 lead through one and holding an 18-9 lead at halftime and a 25-20 lead through three quarters.
Bennett Martinez led Skidmore in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-5 performance from beyond the arc.
Denham Cheek hit a pair of 3-pointers to tally six points. He also had four rebounds and two steals.
