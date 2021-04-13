Skidmore-Tynan didn’t get the win, but that doesn’t mean Bobcat baseball coach Rene Silva didn’t take plenty of positives from his team’s game with district foe Goliad March 29.
Silva’s Bobcats outhit the Tigers and got a solid outing from pitcher Denham Cheek but still lost 2-1 in Goliad in District 29-3A play.
“I think this is going to be a very good confidence booster,” Silva said about the game. “... I think by just this one game being so close, I think the kids are starting to get to that next level.
“Hopefully we will be making that turn, and hopefully we will be getting some wins.”
Skidmore had six hits to Goliad’s four, but also struck out 17 times against Goliad’s Lane Schneider.
All the scoring came in the second inning.
In the top half, Cheek helped his own cause by pushing across Skidmore’s only run with an RBI single to right that plated Sonny Mann, who had reached on a leadoff single and then stole second.
Goliad erased the Bobcat lead in the bottom half. The Tigers put runners on second and third with one out, then got a single into center that plated two runs.
It was a pitcher’s duel after that with Cheek and Schneider combining for 18 strikeouts over the final 5 1/3 innings.
Silva said his guys got “anxious” at the plate against Schneider.
“They got a little bit anxious out there,” the coach said. “We’ve been working on hitting the ball outside, and it just didn’t come through for us tonight.
“But, we’re going to keep on working hard on it.”
As for his own pitcher, Silva was at a loss for words to describe his pride in Cheek’s performance.
“There’s no words to describe it,” he said. “He had runners on, but he found a way. He just found a way to get out of it. And our defense really came back and helped him.”
In a 100-pitch complete game performance, Cheek struck out nine and walked four while allowing two runs on four hits. He worked from ahead most of the night, throwing 14 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced.
In comparison, Schneider allowed a run on six hits, struck out 17 and didn’t allow a walk in a 93-pitch complete game.
Dallan Cheek and Mann both went 2 for 3 at the dish for Skidmore with Mann scoring the lone run.
Denham Cheek and Jaxton Alvarado were both 1 for 3.
The biggest takeaway from the loss – which dropped Skidmore to 0-6 in District 29-3A play – for Silva was that his team didn’t give up the big inning like it had in earlier losses.
“One of the things we saw is that we didn’t give up that big inning,” the coach said. “I think that whenever runners got on, we found a way to get out of the inning.
“I think that shows a good sign that we’re starting to mature. We’re a very young ballclub, but they’re starting to mature.”
Odem 8, S-T 1
The Odem Owls used a four-run fifth inning to beat the Bobcats March 26 in Skidmore.
The Owls led 2-0 after three innings before posting the four-spot in the fifth. They also added runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Skidmore’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when Denham Cheek scored on an error.
Joe Guerra finished 2 for 3 for the Bobcats, while Dallan Cheek, Keegan Westmoreland and Michael Menchaca each recorded singles.
Dallan Cheek shouldered the loss. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on 10 hits, struck out eight and walked two in six innings of work.
