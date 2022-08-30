Brandi Cash had nine kills and Jenna Vasquez recorded three service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 26-24, 25-23 victory on Aug. 18 over the Corpus Christi Calallen junior varsity.
Vasquez also had 14 digs. Neddia Gonzales posted six kills, Mailey Hardin had 18 assists and eight digs, and Kaitlyn Salinas had 11 digs and two aces.
Orange Grove
outlasts S-T
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats dropped a hard-fought, five-set volleyball match to the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs on Aug. 16.
Orange Grove outlasted the Lady Cats in the see-saw battle 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-1.
S-T was led by Neddia Gonzales, who had 12 kills and six digs.
Also pacing the Lady Cats were Brandi Cash with 11 kills; Jenna Vasquez with 10 kills and 22 digs; Mailey Hardin with 32 assists and 20 digs; Mia Briseno with 25 digs; Kaitlyn Salinas with 24 digs; and Maggy Moreman with 16 digs.
The Skidmore-Tynan JV improved to 1-1 on the season with a 20-25, 25-22, 30-28 win over the Orange Grove JV.
Sydney Swinnea had three kills, three digs and one ace; Brogan Schmidt posted two kills, two blocks and two figs; Alexis Flores had 11 digs; and Emma Koenig tallied eight assists for the S-T JV.
