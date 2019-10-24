SKIDMORE – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade football team improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play last Thursday with a home win over Dilley.
The Bobcats blanked the visiting Wolves 22-0 at Bobcat Stadium.
Michael Martinez gave Skidmore all it would need to win in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run that put the home team up 6-0.
In the second quarter, Steven Garza scored on a 48-yard touchdown run and Martinez later rumbled 46 yards for a score for the Bobcats.
Denham Cheek added the two-point conversion run after Garza’s touchdown and Tony Longoria scored the two-point conversion run after Martinez’s TD.
The seventh-grade Bobcats were blanked by the visiting Wolves, 34-0.
Dilley scored twice in the opening quarter and twice more in the second quarter to build a 28-0 halftime lead.
The Wolves capped the scoring in the fourth with their fifth touchdown of the game.
The seventh-grade team fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district play with the loss.