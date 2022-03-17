West Oso’s three-run third and four-run fifth helped the Bears beat the Skidmore-Tynan baseball team on the first day of March.
The Bears never trailed in the contest and pulled away in the fifth to get a 10-5 victory over the Bobcats.
Oso came up with two in the first and one in the second to grab the early lead, but the Bobcats evened the game at 3-3 with three in the third.
In that inning, Chase Schanen scored on a fielder’s choice, Denham Cheek came home on his brother Dallan’s RBI single and Kolton Lopez crossed on Sonny Mann’s sacrifice fly.
The hosts responded by scoring three times in the bottom of the third to regain the lead and they would never give it back.
Skidmore made it 6-4 in the fourth on thanks to a Bear error, then got to within 6-5 in the fifth when Mann doubled home Dallan Cheek.
Oso came up with four in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Jaxton Alvarado hit a double and two singles in going 3 for 4 at the dish for Skidmore.
Dallan Cheek was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Mann went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Denham Cheek went 2 for 4 and scored a run.
Joe Guerra also drove home a run for the Bobcats.
Denham Cheek took the loss on the bump. He gave up four runs on three hits and struck out two in two-plus innings of work.
