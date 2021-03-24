Kaydence Menchaca and Laci Stautzenberger won gold medals for the Skidmore-Tynan girls track and field team at the Kenedy Relays last week.
Menchaca won the championships in the long jump and triple jump, while Stautzenberger claimed the title in the shot put for the Lady Cats.
Menchaca won the long jump crown by a foot with a winning jump of 15 feet, 5 inches.
She then went on to win the triple jump title by a wide margin as well with a jump of 34-6, which was more than 3 feet better than the runner-up.
Stautzenberger claimed the shot put gold medal with a throw of 33-0.
Mariella Gonzales and Natalie Garcia won silver medals for the Lady Cats.
Gonzales finished second in the 800-meter run, clocking 2 minutes, 36.40 seconds, while Garcia was second in the 1,600 with a time of 6:14.33.
The 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams also finished second in their respective races. The 4x400 team clocked 4:36.74, while the 4x200 team clocked 1:58.58.
Menchaca and Asa Neal won bronze medals for the Lady Cats.
Menchaca won two of them in the 100 and 200. She clocked 15.07 in the 100 and 30.77 in the 200.
Neal’s third-place finish came in the discus with a throw of 77-5.
The 4x100 relay team also finished third for the Lady Cats, clocking 56.14.
Daniella Villarreal and Madison Chapa finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put for Skidmore-Tynan, while Makaelah Favre and Maggy Moreman finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 100.
Eddika Hernandez took fifth in the 1,600.
Ella Nelson and Celeste Huerta finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 200 for Skidmore.
For Pettus, the 4x400 relay team finished fourth. Amber Buchhorn finished fifth in the long jump, while Caitlynn Foley finished fifth in the 800.
Aliyah Lopez finished seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 400 for the Lady Eagles.
Boys
Joshua Espinoza was the top finisher for Skidmore-Tynan on the boys’ side.
He won a silver medal for the Bobcats in the long jump with a winning jump of 18-4.
Conrad Padron-Garcia won a bronze medal, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 34-4 1/4.
Walker Widner also won a bronze medal, taking third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.98.
Jerrin Koenig and Israel Garcia won bronze medals in the 800 and 1,600, respectively. Koenig clocked 2:20.55 to take third, while Garcia clocked 5:44.61 to take third.
The 4x400 relay team also finished third, clocking a time of 3:51.60.
Keegan Westmoreland and Wyatt Widner finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400.
In the discus, Jaxton Alvarado was fourth, Padron-Garcia was sixth and Westmoreland was seventh.
The 4x200 relay team finished fourth and the 4x100 relay team finished fifth.
For Pettus, Damian Hernandez won a silver in the 110 hurdles in 19.02 and a bronze in the triple jump with a jump of 38-6. He also finished fourth in the long jump.
Carl Elmore took fifth in the shot put, and Mark Orr was eighth in the same event.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both finished sixth for the Eagles.
Seth Guajardo was seventh in the 110 hurdles.
