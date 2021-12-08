The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team won four of its six contests at its own tournament Nov. 18-20.

The Lady Cats opened the tournament with a pair of dominating wins over Sinton and Bloomington, then went 1-1 on both the second and third days of the tournament.

Skidmore pitched a first half shutout against nearby rival Sinton en route to a 47-5 victory over the Lady Pirates Nov. 18.

Later that same day, Skidmore bested Bloomington 36-7.

On the second day of the tournament, the Lady Cats fell 52-36 to Jourdanton before winning 47-14 over Premont.

On the final day of the tournament, Poth – coached by former Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball coach Travis Walker – beat the Lady Cats 44-27.

Skidmore closed out play at the tournament with a 39-31 win over Falls City.

Individual statistics were not available at press time.

The Lady Cats improved to 8-2 on the year on Nov. 23 by beating Sinton for a second time this season.

This time around, the Lady Cats bested the Lady Pirates 48-13 at the DuBose Special Events Center.

Statistics were not available at press time.

