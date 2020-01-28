MATHIS – Skidmore-Tynan led by six points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish off the Mathis Pirates in District 29-3A boys basketball action Friday night.
Mathis outscored the Bobcats 15-6 down the homestretch of the final period to win 56-53 win over the Bobcats.
The loss dropped the Bobcats (16-11 overall) outside the top four in the district standings at 1-3.
They fell into a tie for fifth with Goliad, a half game back of George West for the No. 4 spot.
Aransas Pass and Odem are tied atop the district standings at 4-0 with Mathis sitting third at 3-1.
The Bobcats led after each of the first two quarters: 19-17 after the first and 35-30 at halftime.
Mathis drew to within a point after three quarters, outscoring the Bobcats 10-6 in the third to make it 41-40.
Skidmore then scored six of the first seven points in the fourth quarter to open up a 47-41 advantage.
Mathis scored the next seven straight, though, to take a 48-47 lead.
Skidmore regained the lead briefly, 49-48, but five in a row from the Pirates gave them the lead for good.
The Bobcats were plagued by turnovers throughout the night, giving it away 32 times compared to just 15 for the Pirates.
Tres Ortiz led three Bobcats in double figures on the night with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting.
He also had 15 rebounds to post a double-double.
Israel Martinez poured in 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to also record a double-double.
Kade Florence was the third Bobcat in double figures in scoring with 11 points. He also had seven rebounds and two assists.
Clayton Scotten added seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Bobcat junior varsity team picked up a 31-25 win over Mathis earlier the same night.
Andrew Reven poured in a team-best 17 points to lead the JV Bobcats, who improved to 10-8 overall and 3-1 in district play. Jerrin Koenig added seven points for Skidmore.
George West 36, S-T 33
The Longhorns survived a second-half rally by the Bobcats, including a last-second 3-point attempt that would have tied it, to win at the DuBose Special Events Center last week.
The Horns never trailed in the game, scoring on their first possession and holding the lead the rest of the way.
They led 16-9 after one and 29-16 at halftime.
Skidmore chipped six off that lead in the third quarter and had it down to a two-point game before GW hit a free three with half a second left to make it 36-33.
On the ensuing Bobcat possession, Ortiz missed a potential game-tying three-pointer from the right wing as the buzzer sounded.
Martinez finished as Skidmore’s leading scorer with eight points, going a perfect 4 for 4 from the field.
Scotten and Ortiz both had seven points. Ortiz added nine boards and two assists, while Scotten pulled down five rebounds.
The Bobcat JV team won 39-30 over the Horns behind 11 points from Eli Zepeda. Reven also scored in double figures with 10 points, while Michael Menchaca added seven points.