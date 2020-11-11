CORPUS CHRISTI – Things went mostly right for the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats in the second set of their bi-district showdown with Santa Gertrudis Academy last week at Calallen.
The same cannot be said about the first, third and fourth sets, though.
The Lady Lions won each of those sets by at least 10 points to oust Skidmore from the 3A postseason.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do in the first, third or fourth sets. It’s as simple as that,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez.
“We talked and communicated and played aggressive in the second set, but we didn’t do any of that in any of the other sets.”
Skidmore, in the second set, hit .344 as a team with 13 kills against just two hitting errors.
In the other three sets combined, they had a total of 23 kills against 17 errors and hit .071.
“I kept telling the girls, ‘We have to play aggressive. We have to swing at balls. We have to talk,’” Vasquez said. “If we make errors by playing aggressive, I can handle that. But we weren’t playing aggressive and we were still making errors; that makes it really hard to win.
“I don’t know what else to say sir. We just didn’t do what we needed to do.”
Santa Gertrudis won the opening set of the match 25-15, running away from Skidmore early on its way to the win.
The Lady Cats (14-7) responded with a quick start in the second set, eventually winning the set 25-21 after staving off a late rally by the Lady Lions.
In the third and fourth sets, it was SGA who got out to the early lead on the way to a 25-15 win in the third set and then a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
Chloe Smith posted a triple-double in the loss, putting down a team-best 16 kills to go with 10 assists and 10 digs.
Mariella Gonzales also reached double figures in kills with 10. She also had five digs and two blocks.
Kylie Laughlin had five kills, Brianna Flores had three kills and Brittany Hinojosa had two kills for the Lady Cat offense.
Flores also tied for the team lead in digs with 22 on the night. Libero Jasmine Terry matched that number.
Samantha Gutierrez had 12 digs.
Adriana Flores had 22 assists for the Lady Cats.
S-T 3, Bishop 1
The Lady Cats finished out their regular season with a four-set victory over Bishop on Oct. 27 in a playoff warm-up match.
The Lady Cats won the first, third and fourth sets by counts of 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, respectively, to beat the Lady Badgers.
Bishop won the second set 29-27.
Skidmore tallied 55 total kills in the win with Smith, Gonzales and Laughlin all reaching double figures.
Smith had a triple-double with a team-best 20 kills to go with 24 assists and 11 digs. She also had six blocks.
Gonzales and Laughlin both put down 16 kills. Gonzales also had five digs and two blocks, while Laughlin added four digs.
B. Flores had 42 digs in the win, while Terry had 28 and Eddika Hernandez had 14.
A. Flores recorded a double-double with 27 assists and 12 digs.
