Skidmore-Tynan’s baseball team picked up its third district win in four tries March 29, winning at home against visiting Goliad.
The Bobcats scored the final four runs of the contest to win 6-3 over the Tigers.
Goliad broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the first, but Skidmore went in front in the bottom of the fourth with two runs, then added runs in the fifth and the sixth innings to extend the lead.
Leadoff hitter Denham Cheek hit a solo home run to start the sixth and also had a double as part of his 3-for-4 performance at the plate. He drove in two and scored twice to lead the Bobcats.
Chase Schanen was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run, while Jaxton Alvarado and Joe Guerra both had one RBI and one hit.
Cheek also got credit for the win on the mound. He threw four shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out six after coming on in relief.
Odem 9, S-T 3
Odem rattled off four runs in the first before adding four more over the next two innings on the way to beating Skidmore March 25.
The Owls led 9-0 before S-T scored three times in the fifth on a two-run double by Marcus Gabriel and then an RBI single by Joe Guerra.
Cheek finished the game 2 for 4 with a run scored. Gabriel was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Guerra went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Alvarado also had two hits.
Dallan Cheek shouldered the loss. He gave up eight runs on 10 hits in three innings.
