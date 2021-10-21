Skidmore-Tynan’s girls cross country team is hitting peak performance at just the right time of the year.
The Lady Cat runners finished second out of 11 teams in their division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina Cross County Invitational Oct. 4.
Yaneli Aguilar, Emilee Sturgeon and Maggy Moreman finished as a pack together in the top five to lead the Lady Cats to the runner-up finish.
Aguilar finished third overall out of 95 runners, clocking a time of 13 minute, 48 seconds on the 2-mile course.
Sturgeon finished a spot back of her in fourth in 14:09 and Moreman was a spot back of Sturgeon in fifth in 14:21.
Adrianna Moron took 23rd in 15:27, while Alexis Moron was 32nd in 15:53. Mariella Gonzales took 48th in 17:06 and Ella Nelson was 67th in 18:25.
The Bobcat varsity boys finished third out of 10 teams in their division.
Israel Garcia led the Bobcats with a 33rd-place finish in 20:25 on the 3.1-mile course.
Reymundo Ramirez took 34th in 20:28, while Joe Eric Rivas was 38th in 20:39. Gavin Ochoa took 48th in 21:29, Colten Dickenson was 60th in 22:03 and Gage Ochoa took 72nd in 23:39.
In the JV boys race, Jacob Dougherty finished 53rd for the Bobcats.
In the junior high girls race, Natalie Ramirez was fifth for the Lady Cats, while Kylee Kenney finished 23rd, Alexis Torres finished 31st, Eliana Gonzales took 38th, Izabella Coffeen was 41st and Leighton Speicher-Cuellar was 98th.
