Five members of Skidmore-Tynan's Class of 2020 – from left, Felix Menchaca, Declan McCarn, Katryna Hernandez, Tres Ortiz and Logen Schanen – signed their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics on Feb. 13. Menchaca signed with Southwestern University, McCarn signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Hernandez signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville, Ortiz signed with Tres Ortiz and Schanen signed with McPherson College. (Photo by Kevin J. Keller)