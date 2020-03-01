SKIDMORE – Five members of Skidmore-Tynan’s Class of 2020 signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level on Feb. 13.
Katryna Hernandez, Declan McCarn, Felix Menchaca, Tres Ortiz and Logen Schanen each signed with different colleges at a ceremony held inside the DuBose Special Events Center.
Hernandez signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville where she will throw the shot put and the discus for the Javelina track and field program. She is a two-time state medalist for the Lady Cats and holds the program record for both events.
McCarn signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor where he will play football for the Crusaders, who won the national title in 2018 and have been to national title game three times in the past four years. McCarn is a multi-time all-district honoree as an offensive linemen for the Bobcats.
Menchaca signed with Southwestern in Georgetown, where he will play football for the Pirates. Menchaca was Skidmore’s starting fullback this past season and earned second team all-district honors for the Bobcats.
Ortiz signed with Schreiner in Kerrville. He will play basketball for the Mountaineers. Ortiz is the leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker for Skidmore-Tynan this season and is a multi-time all-district honoree for the Bobcats.
Schanen inked an LOI with McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. He will play football for the Bulldogs. Schanen posted his second straight 1,000-yard rushing campaign this past season and was the team’s leading rusher on his way to earning first team all-district honors for the Bobcats.