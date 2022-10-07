Jenna Vasquez had 11 kills and Mailey Hardin tallied 25 assists to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 District 28-2A victory over the Yorktown Kitty Kats on Sept. 20.
Brandi Cash and Neddia Gonzales each had six kills, and Hardin added five. Kaitlyn Salinas and Maggy Moreman each posted three kills.
Hardin had two aces, while Cash, Vasquez, Gonzales and Makaelah Favre each had one.
Moreman led S-T with 24 digs, while Salinas tallied 22 and Hardin had 18. Mia Briseno and Kayli Smith each had eight digs, Gonzales had seven, and Cash recorded one.
Gonzales had three blocks for S-T (18-9).
The Ladycats also won the JV match 25-12, 25-12.
Jolie Mann had three assists and five aces; Brogan Schmidt added three kills, one ace and one dig; Sydney Swinnea tallied two kills; Alexis Moron had three aces and one dig; Chloe Franco recorded two kills; Emma Koenig had eight assists; Haylee Rodriguez posted four kills; Datlynn Moore had two kills, two aces and three digs; Addison Sidonio recorded two digs; and Alexis Flores had two digs.