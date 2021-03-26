Skidmore-Tynan High, like A.C. Jones, has a regional powerlifting champion roaming its halls.
Marina Lopez won a Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Region V Division III championship on March 6 in Mathis.
The sophomore claimed the 105-pound championship at the regional meet, which was hosted for the first time by Mathis.
Lopez’s winning performance helped Skidmore-Tynan finish seventh as a team at the meet. She accounted for seven of the team’s nine points, which was just three points shy of third-place finisher San Diego.
Natalia, which boasted two champions and four runners-up, won the team championship by racking up 36 points.
Edinburg Idea produced four individual champions on its way to finishing five points back of Natalia for second place.
Lopez won her weight class by 25 pounds, 675 to 650, over Natalia’s Meg Martinez.
Lopez took the lead in the weight class in the squat, putting up 290 pounds. The lift put her up by 15 pounds over Rice’s Vanessa Marquez and gave her a 40-pound cushion over Martinez.
Lopez then maxed out at 135 in the bench press, while Martinez moved to second thanks to a class-best rep of 165.
Lopez finished off the win with a 250-pound pull in the dead lift, which tied three other lifters for best in the weight class.
Martinez pulled 235 to finish 25 pounds back in second place.
Three Rivers’ Ashley Lopez finished third with a 605 total.
Lopez advanced to the state meet with the championship performance.
She will be Skidmore-Tynan’s lone representative at the state meet, which is slated to be held today (Thursday) at 8 a.m. at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Daniella Villarreal scored the Lady Cats’ other two points with her fourth-place finish at 198.
She came up 25 pounds shy of qualifying for the state meet, posting a total of 850 pounds.
She put up 350 in the squat, then pressed 210 on the bench. She finished off her day with a 290-pound pull in the dead lift.
Natalia’s Jasmine Ramon won the championship in the weight class with a 965-pound total.
Chloe Gibson and Skylette Cisneros both finished eighth in their respective weight classes, 132 and 148.
Gibson posted a 720-pound total behind lifts of 295 in the squat, 155 in the bench press and 270 in the dead lift.
Cisneros’ total poundage was 710 with lifts of 300 in the squat, 135 in the bench press and 275 in the dead lift.
Celeste Huerta finished 10th for the Lady Cats at 114 with a 555-pound total. She hit lifts of 210, 115 and 230.
Maria Cantu was 11th at 181. She had lifts of 260, 155 and 300 for a 715-pound total.
