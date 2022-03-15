Beeville’s Alizen Moreno, Annica Gonzales, Angelica Beltran, Sophie Sanchez, Mikaitlyn Anderson and Mya Martin, and Skidmore-Tynan’s Karelen Bastida, Marina Lopez, Paula Gonzales, Chloe Gibson and Daniella Villarreal will represent Bee County at the girls state powerlifting meet next week.
Skidmore-Tynan’s five will take to the platforms at 8 a.m. on March 17, while Beeville’s six will start competition at 1:30 p.m. on March 18. The four-day state meet will be held at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
Lopez, the defending 105-pound 3A state champion, will look to defend her title and will enter as the Region V champion.
She bested the field of 28 competitors, which included one of her own teammates (P. Gonzales), to win the regional title with a total weight of 715 pounds at the Region V Championships held in Edinburg Feb. 28.
She scored the victory thanks to the body-weight tiebreaker over Natalia’s Meg Martinez, who figures to be the top threat to Lopez at the state meet.
Lopez squatted 290, pressed 140 and pulled 285 in the deadlift. Martinez squatted 250, pressed 200 and pulled 265.
P. Gonzales finished third with a 650 total. She squatted 260, pressed 130 and pulled 260. She earned a berth at the state meet by surpassing the state-qualifying total.
Lopez and Martinez earned automatic berths as the top two finishers.
Bastida will go to state as a silver medalist in the 97-pound weight class. She posted a total of 575 with a squat of 235, a press of 125 and a deadlift of 215.
Gibson and Villarreal hit the qualifying totals to earn their bids to the state meet.
Gibson finished third at 123 with an 830 total. She squatted 355, pressed 170 and pulled 305.
Villarreal was the bronze medalist at 198. She posted a total of 885 with a 385 squat, a 200 press and a 300 deadlift.
Justin Ambrose was 29th at 148 for Skidmore, while Skylette Cisneros took 12th at 165. Sivounay Ramirez was 17th at 165, Maria Cantu was 10th at 181 and Cassidy Landrum took 24th at 181.
As a team, the Ladycats finished as the regional runner-up with 21 points. Natalia won the team championship with 36 points.
Pettus’ Marcella Hodge also competed at the regional meet, taking 25th in the 181-pound weight class with a 615 total. She squatted 205, pressed 140 and pulled 225 in the deadlift.
Beeville’s contingent at the regional meet took the platforms the next day in Edinburg, March 1.
A. Gonzales and Sanchez were the top finishers for Beeville, claiming silver medals in their respective weight classes.
A. Gonzales was the runner-up at 123, posting an 815 total. She squatted 325, pressed 155 and pulled 335 in the deadlift, finishing 5 pounds behind Calhoun’s Geraldine Tafolla.
Sanchez won the silver at 181 for Beeville. She squatted 370, pressed 175 and pulled 340 to post a total of 885 pounds, which was 40 pounds back of La Feria’s Zeena Flores for the top spot in the class.
Beltran won the bronze medal at 148 for the Lady Trojans. She posted a total of 935 pounds with a squat of 355, a press of 205 and a deadlift of 375.
Moreno finished fourth for Beeville at 114. She posted a 775 total with a 295 squat, a 170 press and a 310 deadlift. She finished just 20 pounds behind the champion of the weight class, Calallen’s KayD Leal.
Anderson and Martin finished fifth and seventh in the 220-pound weight class, respectively. Anderson posted a total of 1,000 pounds on lifts of 425, 250 and 325, while Martin posted a total of 920 on lifts of 390, 225 and 305.
Nysa Huq finished ninth for Beeville at 105. Cyrianna Serrano was seventh at 132, Kelly San Miguel took 22nd at 132, Jennifer Rodriguez was 14th at 148, Addison Estrada took 11th at 181, Yuritzia Luna was 14th at 198 and Lilliana Flores took eighth at 259.
Beeville finished sixth as a team with 16 points. Calhoun won the regional title with 41 points and Tuloso-Midway was second with 20.
