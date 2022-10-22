Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1.
Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish.
Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna Moron (77th, 14:45.09), Alexis Moron (89th, 15:26.05), Izabella Coffeen (94th, 15:40.69) and Karelen Bastida (17:07.00).
In the boys 5,000-meter race, Skidmore-Tynan’s Rey Ramirez was 72nd out of 95 runners in 20:57.39 and teammate Colton Dickenson was 73rd in 20:58.31.
Also finishing for the Bobcats were Joe Eric Rivas (82nd, 21:48.29), Gavin Ochoa (84th, 21:57.72) and Gage Ochoa (88th, 22:41.08)