Skidmore-Tynan’s John Rodriguez was the top finisher from Bee County at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division II Region V Championship.
The senior won a bronze medal for the Bobcats in the 308-pound weight class, posting a total of 1,480 pounds.
Rodriguez opened with a 570-pound squat, which had him seventh after the first discipline.
He made up ground in the bench press, putting up 405 pounds, which was the third best lift in the weight class.
Rodriguez finished off his day with a 505-pound pull in the dead lift to edge out Sinton’s Elijah Brown for third by 5 pounds.
He finished 30 pounds back of runner-up Dustin Soto of Natalia. Sinton’s Nate Martinez won the championship in the weight class with a 1,515-pound total.
Martelo Villarreal was the top finisher for the Beeville Trojans, scoring the team’s only point with a fifth-place finish.
He posted a total of 1,370 pounds in the 198-pound class, coming up 30 pounds shy of the state-qualifying total.
Villarreal opened his day with a 525-pound lift in the squat, the put up 365 pounds in the bench press.
He finished the day with a 480-pound pull in the dead lift.
Mathis’ Derik Deleon won the class championship with a 1,710-pound total, while San Diego’s Jose Torres won the silver medal.
John Contreras and Jake Arroyos both finished sixth for the Trojans in their respective weight classes, 132 and 242.
Contreras posted a total of 985 pounds behind lifts of 375 in the squat, 175 in the bench press and 435 in the dead lift.
Arroyos posted a 1,460-pound total with lifts of 575 in the squat, 350 in the bench press and 535 in the dead lift.
Beeville’s AD Patton and Skidmore-Tynan’s John Cuevas finished ninth at 198 and 242, respectively.
Patton put up 525 in the squat, 275 in the bench press and 470 in the dead lift for a 1,270-pound total, while Cuevas put up 540 in the squat, 340 in the bench press and 475 in the dead lift for a 1,355-pound total.
In the team standings, Skidmore-Tynan finished tied for 19th with three points, while Beeville was tied for 28th with one point.
Mathis won the team championship with 32 points. San Diego was second with 18 points.
