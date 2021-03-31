The Skidmore-Tynan softball team snapped a four-game losing skid March 16 with a victory over the visiting Taft Lady Greyhounds.
The Lady Cats rallied from behind with a six-run fifth inning to beat Taft in Skidmore, 11-8.
Skidmore led 3-2 after one inning, but Taft grabbed the lead with four runs in the third.
The Lady Hounds then went up 8-5 in the top of the fourth inning.
Skidmore erased Taft’s lead in the bottom of the fifth. Sivounay Ramirez scored on a wild pitch for the first run, then Samantha Gutierrez scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-7.
On the next pitch, Madison Chapa scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Seven pitches later, Brittany Hinojosa blasted a three-run home run to center field to give the Lady Cats the lead once again.
Ramirez finished the game 3 for 4, a performance that was highlighted by a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. She finished with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Chapa went 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Daniella Villarreal was 2 for 4 with two runs.
Jasmine Terry finished 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Terry earned the win in the circle with a complete game. She gave up eight runs, 14 hits and struck out five.
The win pushed the Lady Cats’ victory to 6-10 overall and 2-3 in District 29-3A play.
Orange Grove 15, S-T 5
Orange Grove scored 11 times over the first three innings on its way to a six-inning victory March 12.
The Lady Dogs led 6-0 after one inning and then went up 11-2 in the bottom of the third. They added one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Skidmore got two in the third on a two-run double by Hinojosa.
Makayla Arevalo drove home two more in the top of the fifth with a single that plated Eddika Hernandez and Villarreal.
Hinojosa drove home Skidmore’s other run in the sixth with an RBI triple that scored Chapa.
Hinojosa finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Arevalo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Terry, Chapa and Kylie Laughlin each had one hit and scored once.
Savannah Toelken took the loss in the circle. She gave up five runs on four hits in just a third of an inning before Terry came on in relief.
