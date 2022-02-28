The Skidmore-Tynan softball team opened the 2022 season on Feb. 15 with a 27-24 road loss to Kenedy.
Skidmore scored at least twice in all but one inning, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Kenedy led 14-11 after four innings and 18-15 after five, but Skidmore took the lead in the top of the sixth with five runs.
The Leopards responded with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead for good.
Sivounay Ramirez led the Ladycat offense, going 5 for 6 with seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Claudia Fuentes was 4 of 5 for four RBIs and three runs, while Makayla Arevalo was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and five runs scored.
Samantha Gutierrez also drove in three runs.
Sydney Swinnea, Mia Briseno and Mikayla Shaulis combined for seven runs.
No pitching statistics were available at press time.
