GEORGE WEST – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade boys basketball purple team held off a late rally by George West to earn its first district win of the year Monday night.
The Bobcats survived a 14-point fourth quarter by the hosts to win 30-29 and improve to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Skidmore won each of the first three quarters, outscoring GW 6-5 in the first, 8-4 in the second and 9-6 in the third.
The Yearlings outscored S-T 14-7 in the fourth, but came up one point short with their rally.
Steve Garza led the Bobcats with 11 points. Denham Cheek, Cisco Soliz and RJ Hinojosa each scored five points in the win.
Walker Widner and Michael Martinez both scored two points.
The Bobcat seventh-grade purple team fell 36-14 to the Yearlings.
The hosts won every quarter, including the first 10-4 and the third 10-3.
Skidmore never scored more than four points in any quarter in falling to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in district.
Andrew Silva and Matthew Stillman both had three points to pace Skidmore.
Chase Schanen, Mason Nelson, Ricardo Colmanero and Cuatro Morrill had two points apiece.
Skidmore’s eighth-grade white team stayed undefeated with a 31-6 win over the Yearlings.
The Bobcats outscored GW 12-4 in the first half and 19-2 in the second half to get the win, which moved them to 3-0 on the season.
Wyatt Widner paced Skidmore with 14 points, while Dallen Cheek had eight points. Alex Menchaca added four, Ayden Coronado chipped in three and Randy Moron had two points.
Lady Cat purple teams split with George West
The Lady Cat eighth-grade purple team beat George West Monday, while the seventh-grade purple team fell to the Lady Yearlings.
The eighth-grade squad picked up a 44-21 win over the visitors to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Kaydence Menchaca poured in 24 points to lead the Lady Cats to the win.
Katrina Herrera added seven points, while Maggy Moreman had four points.
The seventh-grade Lady Cats lost in overtime 19-12 to the Lady Yearlings.
Skidmore scored with less than a minute left to even the game at 12-12, but GW outscored the hosts 7-0 in the overtime period to get the victory.
Jenna Vasquez and Addison Sidonio each scored four points to lead Skidmore. Alexis Moron and Mia Briseno both had two points.