The Wayne and Mavournee DuBose Special Events Center was as loud as it has ever been when the top two teams in District 29-3A took the floor for a pivotal volleyball contest Oct. 19.
The visiting Goliad Tigerettes finished the night quickly, though, winning in three sets over Skidmore-Tynan to clinch their seventh straight district championship.
Skidmore-Tynan came into the match a game back of the perennial champs in the district standings, but Goliad dispatched the Lady Cats in dominating fashion.
The Tigerettes opened the match with a 25-13 victory, then took a two-set advantage by taking the second set 25-17 after falling behind early to the hosts.
Goliad then rolled to the win in the third set, claiming another 25-13 win to finish off its 89th straight district victory.
Skidmore dropped to 26-9 overall and 10-2 in district play with the loss. The Lady Cats are currently second in the district standings.
Skidmore hit .000 for the match as a team with 19 kills against 19 errors on 111 total attacks.
Jenna Vasquez led the offense, recording a team-high nine kills. She also led the defense with 11 digs and had the team’s only two aces.
Mariella Gonzales was held to just five kills on her 46 attacks. She also had nine digs on the night.
Neddia Gonzales and Brandi Cash both had two kills. Celeste Huerta had the team’s other kills.
Mailey Hardin led in assists with 14.
Samantha Gutierrez added seven digs, while Kacy Rivers and Kaitlyn Salinas both had five digs.
S-T 3, Sinton 1
The Lady Cats knocked off Class 4A Sinton in four sets in a break from district play Oct. 15.
Skidmore breezed to the win in the first set, claiming a 25-11 victory. The Lady Cats then won 25-21 in the second set to move with a game of taking the match.
Sinton staved off the loss by taking the third set 28-26, but Skidmore took the fourth set 25-21 to finish off the win.
M. Gonzales hammered down 22 kills for Skidmore in the win. She also added nine digs, six solo blocks and one block assist.
Vasquez registered five kills to go with a team-high 23 digs.
Hardin had a double-double for Skidmore with 27 assists and 11 digs to go with two kills.
Salinas added 14 digs, while Gutierrez registered 11 digs.
N. Gonzales had seven digs and two kills.
Five different Lady Cats had at least one ace apiece, including N. Gonzales, who had three on the night.
