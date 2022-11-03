ins 10-27 volleyball.jpeg

Mr. John Galloway with Galloway & Sons funeral home in Beeville is pictured with the Skidmore Tynan JV1 Ladycats. Galloway donated the funds to purchase the team new game day shirts. The Ladycats are 13-3 overall and 5-0 in district with a 12 game winning streak. The JV1 Ladycats play their last game on October 25th in Woodsboro. Pictured from left: Coach Brenda Duran, Daylynn Moore, Emma Koenig, Addison Sidonio, Mr. John Galloway, Alexis Flores, Chloe Franco, Alexis Moron. L-R BR Jolie Mann, Haylee Rodriquez, Brogan Schmidt, Sydney Swinnea, Leticia Garcia

Kaitlyn Salinas, Jenna Vasquez and Mailey Hardin each recorded double-doubles to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 22-25, 25-19, 28-16, 25-14 District 28-2A volleyball win on Oct. 18.

The Lady Cats improved to 25-10 on the season.

Salinas had 16 kills and 11 digs while Vasquez posted 13 kills and 14 digs. Hardin had 37 assists and 16 digs.

Also leading the Lady Cats were Neddia Gonzales with seven kills and nine digs, Brandi Cash with three kills and three blocks, Kayli Smith with 15 digs, Maggy Moreman with three kills and 19 digs, and Mia Briseno with seven digs.

S-T sweeps Bloomington

Neddia Gonzales had nine kills and Jenna Vasquez added seven as the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats swept the Bloomington Lady Cats 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 in a District 28-2A match on Oct. 14.

Salinas also had 12 digs and Vasquez had 10. Brandi Cash had six kills and two aces, Kayli Smith recorded five digs, Mailey Hardin posted 20 assists, Makaelah Favre had five aces, and Mi Briseno had five digs

Recommended for you