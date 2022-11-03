Mr. John Galloway with Galloway & Sons funeral home in Beeville is pictured with the Skidmore Tynan JV1 Ladycats. Galloway donated the funds to purchase the team new game day shirts. The Ladycats are 13-3 overall and 5-0 in district with a 12 game winning streak. The JV1 Ladycats play their last game on October 25th in Woodsboro. Pictured from left: Coach Brenda Duran, Daylynn Moore, Emma Koenig, Addison Sidonio, Mr. John Galloway, Alexis Flores, Chloe Franco, Alexis Moron. L-R BR Jolie Mann, Haylee Rodriquez, Brogan Schmidt, Sydney Swinnea, Leticia Garcia