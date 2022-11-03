Kaitlyn Salinas, Jenna Vasquez and Mailey Hardin each recorded double-doubles to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 22-25, 25-19, 28-16, 25-14 District 28-2A volleyball win on Oct. 18.
The Lady Cats improved to 25-10 on the season.
Salinas had 16 kills and 11 digs while Vasquez posted 13 kills and 14 digs. Hardin had 37 assists and 16 digs.
Also leading the Lady Cats were Neddia Gonzales with seven kills and nine digs, Brandi Cash with three kills and three blocks, Kayli Smith with 15 digs, Maggy Moreman with three kills and 19 digs, and Mia Briseno with seven digs.
S-T sweeps Bloomington
Neddia Gonzales had nine kills and Jenna Vasquez added seven as the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats swept the Bloomington Lady Cats 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 in a District 28-2A match on Oct. 14.
Salinas also had 12 digs and Vasquez had 10. Brandi Cash had six kills and two aces, Kayli Smith recorded five digs, Mailey Hardin posted 20 assists, Makaelah Favre had five aces, and Mi Briseno had five digs