Skidmore-Tynan head football coach Stephen Silva wanted to see improvement and progression in Week 1.
And he got exactly that from his Bobcats.
Skidmore-Tynan ran off the first 27 points of the contest on its way to a 27-12 win over Ben Bolt in the season opener for both teams at J.E. Barrera Stadium.
“A goal that we had for the week was to go out and just execute better than we did in the scrimmages, and I think, offensively, we did that, and defensively, for the most part, we did that,” Silva said about the win, which made the Bobcats the lone team in Bee County to start the year 1-0.
“We’ve still got work to do and things to improve on, but it was good to see that we made progress from our last scrimmage,” Silva continued.
On paper, the Bobcats’ numbers looked slim with just 88 rushing yards and 72 passing yards.
Joe Guerra led the team in rushing with 25 yards on six carries, while Jacob Torres had 23 yards on two attempts. Michael Menchaca rushed for 20 yards on six carries, which included Skidmore’s lone rushing touchdown of the night.
The team known primarily for its use of the slot-T offense had two passing touchdowns on the night with quarterback Sonny Mann throwing for 72 yards on 6-of-10 passing.
He hit Keegan Westmoreland for a 15-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring late in the first quarter, then hit Menchaca for a 17-yard TD on a swing pass late in the third quarter.
Between those two TDs, Inocente Esquivel returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown and Menchaca had a 9-yard rushing TD.
Ben Bolt scored its two TDs late in the final period.
Dallan Cheek, Joe Guerra and RJ Hinojosa led the Bobcat defense with five tackles apiece. Menchaca had four tackles, three of which went for losses.
“It just sets up good momentum,” Silva said about what the win does for his team. “Everybody was feeling good when we came in and watched video. It builds excitement. It gets everybody ready for the next week.
“The goal is, going into our first four games getting ready for district, is to show improvement. And we’d like to be 4-0 to get there. Every step is another step toward building confidence.”
The Bobcats will go for their second straight 2-0 start tonight (Thursday) when they host their county rivals from up north. The Pettus Eagles, who are coming off a 34-0 loss in their opener against Charlotte last week, visit Bobcat Stadium for a 7 o’clock kickoff.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•